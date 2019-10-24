KUTASH, Michael
On October 15, 2019 Michael Kutash of Prince George, BC, formerly of Bellis, AB, passed away at the age of 83 years. He is survived by two brothers, Steve (Kay) and George (Lillian) and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the All Saints Orthodox Church of Bellis. Interment in Church Cemetery. If you desire to remember Mike with a charitable donation, please make it to the All Saints Orthodox Church of Bellis, PO Box 125, Bellis, AB T0A 0J0.
Photos, memories and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 23, 2019