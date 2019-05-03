Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lerat. View Sign Obituary

Michael (Mikey) Aaron Lerat

January 4, 1991-

April 26, 2019



It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Michael on April 26, 2019 at the age of 29. Michael will forever be remembered by his loving mother Tanya (Tony) stepfather Clint, daughter Makayla, twin brother Shawn (Jennifer) brother Jerry (Ivy) special friend Steven, and sister Nicole. Michael is also mourned by his number one supporter and Gramma Gloria (Bill), Aunties; Marilyn, Bunny, Rosalind, Eileen (Chris) Uncles, Frank (Sherri), Daryl and Earl. Mike will also be remembered by numerous extended family members Great Aunt Lenora Genailles numerous friends, nieces, nephews special cousins: Terry (Patti) Daryl, Stephan, Jeanie. Mike was born and raised in Prince George and lived and attended school in Burns Lake for a few years before moving back to Prince George with his family where he graduated from PGSS and went directly to CNC to complete his Computer Technician Diploma. Mike's passion was repairing laptops and cell phones although he also loved his chef camp cook jobs. Mike had an awesome cheerful personality and the gift of conversation he could talk to most anyone and be relatable. He had a kind heart and was always ready to offer his help in any way. His hobbies were gaming and Netflicks and spending time on his new Iphone X. A wake was held on Friday May 3, 2019 at 7pm at 6810 Langer Cres Prince George. Funeral service will be on Saturday May 4, 2019 at St Michaels Church at 11:00am. Reception to follow in the church hall.

