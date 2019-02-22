It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Henry Sindia September 11, 1951 - February 12, 2019 Mike passed away at Surrey Memorial Hospital after a short but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. Mike is survived by his mother Jean Sindia and spouse Sandi Hill. Sons Rob (Tamara) and Shane Sindia, stepsons Jason (Paulette) and Bryon (Charitty) Hill. Sister, Sandra (Ken) Morgan and brother Dan (Judy) Sindia. 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his father Bob Sindia and nephew Darrell Sindia. Mike's smile, laugh, sense of humour and quick wit will be missed by all. A Funeral Service will be held at Lakewood Alliance Church on Saturday, February 23 at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Prince George Hospice House in his honour.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019