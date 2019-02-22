Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Sindia. View Sign

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Henry Sindia September 11, 1951 - February 12, 2019 Mike passed away at Surrey Memorial Hospital after a short but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. Mike is survived by his mother Jean Sindia and spouse Sandi Hill. Sons Rob (Tamara) and Shane Sindia, stepsons Jason (Paulette) and Bryon (Charitty) Hill. Sister, Sandra (Ken) Morgan and brother Dan (Judy) Sindia. 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his father Bob Sindia and nephew Darrell Sindia. Mike's smile, laugh, sense of humour and quick wit will be missed by all. A Funeral Service will be held at Lakewood Alliance Church on Saturday, February 23 at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Prince George Hospice House in his honour.





It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing ofSeptember 11, 1951 - February 12, 2019 Mike passed away at Surrey Memorial Hospital after a short but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. Mike is survived by his mother Jean Sindia and spouse Sandi Hill. Sons Rob (Tamara) and Shane Sindia, stepsons Jason (Paulette) and Bryon (Charitty) Hill. Sister, Sandra (Ken) Morgan and brother Dan (Judy) Sindia. 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his father Bob Sindia and nephew Darrell Sindia. Mike's smile, laugh, sense of humour and quick wit will be missed by all. A Funeral Service will be held at Lakewood Alliance Church on Saturday, February 23 at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Prince George Hospice House in his honour. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close