TKACHUK, MICHAEL D., P.Eng Apr 5, 1937 Hairy Hill, AB Aug 4, 2019 Vernon, BC A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife Carole and their children. Son Andrew Tkachuk (Katherine) of Prince George, Daughters Janice Tkachuk (Margaret Stephens) of Peterborough, ON and Catherine Featherstone (Peter) and the Featherstone grandchildren Gareth, Simon, David and Amelia of South Surrey, BC, and Grand dog Walter. Grateful thanks to the staff at Gateway, 3rd floor, and Simon Fraser Lodge in Prince George and Noric Care Home and hospital in Vernon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Cancer Society, SPCA or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Private service to be held in Vernon, BC. Arrangements in care of Vernon Funeral Home, 3007 28th Street, Vernon BC. 250-542-0155.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019