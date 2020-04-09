It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a loving husband, father, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend on April 5th, 2020. Michael was born in North Vancouver but spent 10 years of his youth living in Prince George and Dunkley. He returned to Prince George along with wife, Rita, in 1978. Michael worked for the Ministry of Transportation for 28 years, retiring in 2006 and moved to Comox, BC, in 2007. In his retirement years, he enjoyed travelling, motorcycling, and attending to his extensive garden. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rita; daughter, Kirsten (Burke); grandchildren, Morgan and Mason; and brothers-in-law, George (Deborah), Russell (Vivian), and Robert (Linda); along with nieces, nephews, and many friends. A celebration of life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.