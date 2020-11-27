KOVAC, Mike



November 19, 1952 - November 25, 2020



A loving, kind and happy soul left this world peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 25, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife Marija, daughters Tanja (Paul), Vesna (Scott), and beloved grandson Nico.



Many thanks to Dr. Larson, Dr. Devan Reddy, and staff at FMU, and Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BC Cancer Society or Hospice House.



God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you, and whispered "Come to me." With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart has stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.



We love you and you will be forever in our hearts!

