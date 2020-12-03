1/1
Mike Kovac
11/19/1952 - 11/25/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOVAC, Mike November 19, 1952 - November 25, 2020 A loving, kind and happy soul left this world peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 25, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife Marija, daughters Tanja (Paul), Vesna (Scott), and beloved grandson Nico. Many thanks to Dr. Larson, Dr. Devan Reddy, and staff at FMU, and Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BC Cancer Society or Hospice House. God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you, and whispered "Come to me." With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart has stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. We love you and you will be forever in our hearts!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Dec. 3, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved