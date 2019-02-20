It's with great sadness and sorrow we announce the passing of Michael Sindia September 11, 1951 - February 12, 2019 Mike passed away peacefully with his loving wife Sandi and sister Sandra by his side, on February 12, 2019 at Surrey Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his father Bob Sindia and nephew Darrell Sindia. Mike is survived by his best friend, soulmate and loving wife Sandi, mother Jean, sister Sandra (Ken), brother Danny (Judy), sons Rob (Tamara), Shayne, Jason, and Bryon, as well as 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as a countless number of friends. Mikes love for life and happy personality, along with his wonderful laugh, will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts and memories. He was a wonderful and loving man whom it was an honour to know. The funeral service will be held at Lakewood Alliance Church (4001 5th Ave, Prince George, B.C.) at 1:00pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mike Sindia's name to the Prince George Hospice House. Thank you!
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019