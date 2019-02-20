Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Sindia. View Sign

It's with great sadness and sorrow we announce the passing of Michael Sindia September 11, 1951 - February 12, 2019 Mike passed away peacefully with his loving wife Sandi and sister Sandra by his side, on February 12, 2019 at Surrey Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his father Bob Sindia and nephew Darrell Sindia. Mike is survived by his best friend, soulmate and loving wife Sandi, mother Jean, sister Sandra (Ken), brother Danny (Judy), sons Rob (Tamara), Shayne, Jason, and Bryon, as well as 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as a countless number of friends. Mikes love for life and happy personality, along with his wonderful laugh, will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts and memories. He was a wonderful and loving man whom it was an honour to know. The funeral service will be held at Lakewood Alliance Church (4001 5th Ave, Prince George, B.C.) at 1:00pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mike Sindia's name to the Prince George Hospice House. Thank you!





Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close