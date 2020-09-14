Milfred (Mel) Harold Pearson



Feb 18, 1926 - Sep 4, 2020



The family of Milfred (Mel) Harold Pearson are sad to announce his passing on September 4, 2020, at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Evalyn, three sons Gary (Ann), Brian (Connie), and Lester, 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and his sister Dorothy. He is predeceased by his parents Ed and Eva Pearson, and sisters Nan, Rita, and Elsie.



Mel was born on February 18, 1926, and spent most of his youth in Fleming, Saskatchewan. When he finished high school he joined the RCAF and flew as a bomber pilot in WW2. After the war, Mel and Eve married on April 15, 1947, and moved to the Prince George area where they became involved in sawmilling, logging, and farming on the homestead near Chief Lake. Mel spent many summers in charge of major forest fires in the area and returned to flying when he became a water bomber pilot working on fires in B.C. and the Yukon as well as a pilot for pest control spraying in New Brunswick. He continued working as a heavy equipment operator in the logging industry during the winter months.



During the 1980's and 1990's, Mel built and operated a gold mine at Dease Lake during the summer months and made jewelry during the winter. He eventually took up woodworking as a hobby and created many items of furniture and crafts that Eve decorated and painted.



Mel and Eve lived on the Chief Lake homestead for over 67 years and moved into the Riverbend Senior Home in 2018.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prince George Hospice Society or to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.



