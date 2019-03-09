Millie Conklin

Obituary
Guest Book
In Memory of Millie Conklin March 10, 2018 It has been a year now and your memory is still so clear and present. You were the glue that held us all together. You are with us; we feel you around us everyday. Keep on Dancing. Missing your beautiful smile and Loving You Always. Love from your Daughters, Sons, Grandchildren; Great Grandchildren and all the spouses.


Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
