KULL, Mina Rosina
February 21, 1927-
January 8, 2020
Rosi went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2020 at the age of 92. She is predeceased by her husband Oskar, sister Margaret, and brothers; Jakob, Heinrich, Rudolf and Fritz. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service for Rosi will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BCSPCA North Cariboo District Branch. Condolences may be offered at www.AssmansFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020