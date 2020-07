Or Copy this URL to Share

Mira Nadfey December 22,1961 - June 2, 2020 With teary eyes and sorrow filled hearts, we sadly announce Mira Marie Nadfey born Dec 22, 1961 after an unexpected battle with cancer, suddenly passed away peacefully in her sleep, June 2, 2020. Mira, a loved daughter, sister and cherished friend will be forever missed. Goodnight and may you rest in peace Mira.







