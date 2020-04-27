Mohinder Kaur Sandhu (Bibi ji)
August 8, 1939 -
April 24, 2020
With heavy hearts we announce that our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend has left us. Bibi ji passed away peacefully with the love of her family surrounding her. Mohinder joined her loving husband, Amar Singh Sandhu (1933-2005) of 55 years.
She leaves behind her children, Joga (Rupinder), Jessie (Sherel), Kulbir (Rachel), Harpal (Jas), and Jora (Kaesorn). She will be mourned by her grandchildren Paula (Sim), Gary (Harpreet), Justin (Kristen), Deveena, Amrita, Roshen, Jordan, Gavin, Brendan, Joshua, Jeremy, Avahni, Arya and great grandchildren, Daya, Seva, and Leom.
Bibi ji will be missed for her kindred spirit, open arms, smile, sense of humour, and warm heart for her loving family and friends. She leaves a legacy of devotion to her Gurdwara.
Your bright light will remain in our hearts forever, Bibi ji. We would like to thank the professional dedication and compassion of Dr. Raymond, the caring staff of University Hospital of Northern BC, and the Prince George Hospice Society for their care and comforting support during her passing as she fell asleep in eternal peace with Dad. We love you.
In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation in Mohinder's name be made to the Prince George Hospice Society. http://www.hospiceprincegeorge.ca/donate/give-today/;
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 30, 2020