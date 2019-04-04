Mohinder Kaur Sandhu passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at the age of 89. Survived by her loving daughters, Balwinder (Pritam) Chahal and Manjit (Rajvir) Mann and son Skattar (Rajwant) Sandhu. Mohinder was also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, Jagir Singh Sandhu. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10am at Assman's Funeral Chapel. Prayer service to follow funeral service at Gurudwara Sahib Guru Nanak Darbar.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019