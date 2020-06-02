Morley Luchka
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Morley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luchka, Morley John

June 29, 1939 -
May 27, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father on May 27, 2020 at the age of 80, following a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his children Ken (Karen), Mike, Cheryl (Wayne), and Kevin (Carry) and grandchildren Kimberly, Hailee, Jordyn and Jaxson. Special thank you to Dr. Nadeem, Dr. Ahmed, emergency room staff, and the staff in PCMU at UHNBC, and the staff at PG Hospice Society. A memorial donation may be made to the PG Hospice Society.

"Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you, until we meet again."

Condolences may be offered at www.FraserviewCrematorium.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraserview Crematorium
3355 Memorial Park Lane
Prince George, BC V2L4V7
2505624881
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved