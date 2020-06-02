Luchka, Morley John
June 29, 1939 -
May 27, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father on May 27, 2020 at the age of 80, following a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his children Ken (Karen), Mike, Cheryl (Wayne), and Kevin (Carry) and grandchildren Kimberly, Hailee, Jordyn and Jaxson. Special thank you to Dr. Nadeem, Dr. Ahmed, emergency room staff, and the staff in PCMU at UHNBC, and the staff at PG Hospice Society. A memorial donation may be made to the PG Hospice Society.
"Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you, until we meet again."
Condolences may be offered at www.FraserviewCrematorium.com
