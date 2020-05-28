Mr Justice C R Lander
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mr Justice C R's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MR. JUSTICE C. R. LANDER

SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, RETIRED

MAY 23, 2020


As I turn the last page
of the last chapter of my life, I want to say,
thank you
to all of you who shared - a laugh
a philosophical conversation and the Rule in Shelley's Case.
I bid you adieu!

...Ross

All services declined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved