MR. JUSTICE C. R. LANDER
SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, RETIRED
MAY 23, 2020
As I turn the last page
of the last chapter of my life, I want to say,
thank you
to all of you who shared - a laugh
a philosophical conversation and the Rule in Shelley's Case.
I bid you adieu!
...Ross
All services declined.
SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, RETIRED
MAY 23, 2020
As I turn the last page
of the last chapter of my life, I want to say,
thank you
to all of you who shared - a laugh
a philosophical conversation and the Rule in Shelley's Case.
I bid you adieu!
...Ross
All services declined.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 28, 2020.