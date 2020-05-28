MR. JUSTICE C. R. LANDER



SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, RETIRED



MAY 23, 2020





As I turn the last page

of the last chapter of my life, I want to say,

thank you

to all of you who shared - a laugh

a philosophical conversation and the Rule in Shelley's Case.

I bid you adieu!



...Ross



All services declined.

