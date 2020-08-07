1/1
Muriel Juliette (Jansen) Cue
Muriel Juliette Marie Cue
(née Jansen)



Muriel Juliette Marie Cue (née Jansen) passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020, She was born in Unity, Saskatchewan, and spent most of her childhood in Maple Ridge, B.C. She is survived by her loving husband Tony, her children Michael (Megan), Benjamin (Jennifer) and Elaine, her sister Suzanne, and grandchildren Xander, Jack, Owen and Olivia. She was predeceased by her parents Herb and Helene, her sister Evangeline, and her granddaughter Sage.
Muriel touched the lives of hundreds, through her decades as a special education and ESL teacher, her involvement in her church, her volunteer work with St Vincent de Paul, and the wide circle of friends she built over almost fifty years living in Prince George.
A private ceremony will be held to celebrate Muriel's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prince George Hospice Society.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Aug. 7, 2020.
