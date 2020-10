Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Muriel's life story with friends and family

Share Muriel's life story with friends and family

Muriel and

Don Wheatley

October 19, 2007

October 27, 2013



Remembering two beautiful souls who have left beautiful memories.

A beautiful soul is never forgotten.







Always and forever

Your family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store