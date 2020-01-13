Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy ((Crowlow)) Hanson. View Sign Obituary

When asked where she would like to spend this Christmas, Nancy had said that she hadn't yet decided. There were plenty of great options. She could take a flight to spend Christmas with any of her three children and nine grandchildren: Heidi Rae and Gary Rae (1966~2015); Ashton and Arewyn, or Carsten Crolow, Jenn Crolow; Evan and Gracie, or Danica and Andrew Booth; Teagan, Luca, Aurelia, Grayson and Katrielle. She could catch a ride to visit any of her three brothers: Arne and Jeanette Hanson, Dennis and Joanne Hanson, Eric and Julie Hanson (1949-2019) or her little sister Brenda Mae and Bruce Ronald. Or she could simply have a cozy Christmas Eve at home. In the end, Nancy surprised everyone with an idea that no one had even considered. She accepted an invitation to spend Christmas with the Angels instead. It's the only time she's ever really disappointed anyone.

Nancy gave the best hugs. She could point out the most beautiful miracle in the tiniest detail of nature and find diamonds in a gravel pit. She cared for all creatures great and small, who happened to find their way into her garden. Nancy loved walking the meadow trails with a good friend. She had an insatiable appetite for bad puns, which somehow always left you chuckling no matter how terrible they were. And Nancy truly listened.

She had great empathy and compassion for both friends and strangers, yet always knew how to give a good nudge in the right direction when needed. She could make a stranger comfortable enough to share their entire life story on a flight to France. Or Italy. Or London. Or Vancouver. Or Kelowna. Nancy was kind and considerate, generous with her heart and time.

She was a great maker of jams: raspberry, huckleberry, apricot, you name it. She was an artist of many mediums. She could knit, sew, draw, paint, and was even known to make a torrent of mean macrame in the 70's. She had a weakness for chocolate, the entire series of Mash reruns, any song by Leonard Cohen, and really good BBC detective shows. She could fish like a champ, handle northern B.C. road conditions like a boss. She was brave, strong and capable.

Nancy served as an OR Nurse for many years at the Prince George Regional Hospital where she was a calm, steady presence in the staff, surgical and recovery rooms. She did her job to the best of her ability, and it showed. She lifted others up with her strong work ethic, her jokes, and her compassion. For the past number of years, she volunteered at BFM thrift store. Nancy truly cared.

Nancy shared a portion of her life with Peter Crolow and together, they created a beautiful family. They eventually parted ways, but in the end, she and Peter shared a last, lighthearted conversation that reminded them both of the genuine care they had for each other.

She talked with her kids almost daily and loved her grandkids immensely. Nancy was the mom and gramma that anyone would be lucky to have. And as most mothers do, often put others before herself.

Nancy deeply loved Jesus and was grateful for His grace. Her days were not without her share of pain, mistakes, struggles or loss,. She found encouragement and strength in prayer.

She was not afraid.

A very, very special thank you to Nancy's longest, closest friend, Viola Remple for being with Nancy in her last moments. Also, to her good friend Irma, for her quick thinking and heroic efforts; to Rose and Lina, Robin, Nolan Hanson and Peter Crolow; to Christie at PG Funeral Service for her incredible kindness & professionalism; and to Constable Choy and the paramedics (you know who you are) for doing everything in their power to bring Nancy back to us.

Thank you, Mom. We love you.

We will miss you and think of you every single day, until we see you again.



Nancy's Celebration of Life will be held in April 2020. Exact location, date and time to be announced. Pls refer to the following link for details https://www.pgfs.ca/ When asked where she would like to spend this Christmas, Nancy had said that she hadn't yet decided. There were plenty of great options. She could take a flight to spend Christmas with any of her three children and nine grandchildren: Heidi Rae and Gary Rae (1966~2015); Ashton and Arewyn, or Carsten Crolow, Jenn Crolow; Evan and Gracie, or Danica and Andrew Booth; Teagan, Luca, Aurelia, Grayson and Katrielle. She could catch a ride to visit any of her three brothers: Arne and Jeanette Hanson, Dennis and Joanne Hanson, Eric and Julie Hanson (1949-2019) or her little sister Brenda Mae and Bruce Ronald. Or she could simply have a cozy Christmas Eve at home. In the end, Nancy surprised everyone with an idea that no one had even considered. She accepted an invitation to spend Christmas with the Angels instead. It's the only time she's ever really disappointed anyone.Nancy gave the best hugs. She could point out the most beautiful miracle in the tiniest detail of nature and find diamonds in a gravel pit. She cared for all creatures great and small, who happened to find their way into her garden. Nancy loved walking the meadow trails with a good friend. She had an insatiable appetite for bad puns, which somehow always left you chuckling no matter how terrible they were. And Nancy truly listened.She had great empathy and compassion for both friends and strangers, yet always knew how to give a good nudge in the right direction when needed. She could make a stranger comfortable enough to share their entire life story on a flight to France. Or Italy. Or London. Or Vancouver. Or Kelowna. Nancy was kind and considerate, generous with her heart and time.She was a great maker of jams: raspberry, huckleberry, apricot, you name it. She was an artist of many mediums. She could knit, sew, draw, paint, and was even known to make a torrent of mean macrame in the 70's. She had a weakness for chocolate, the entire series of Mash reruns, any song by Leonard Cohen, and really good BBC detective shows. She could fish like a champ, handle northern B.C. road conditions like a boss. She was brave, strong and capable.Nancy served as an OR Nurse for many years at the Prince George Regional Hospital where she was a calm, steady presence in the staff, surgical and recovery rooms. She did her job to the best of her ability, and it showed. She lifted others up with her strong work ethic, her jokes, and her compassion. For the past number of years, she volunteered at BFM thrift store. Nancy truly cared.Nancy shared a portion of her life with Peter Crolow and together, they created a beautiful family. They eventually parted ways, but in the end, she and Peter shared a last, lighthearted conversation that reminded them both of the genuine care they had for each other.She talked with her kids almost daily and loved her grandkids immensely. Nancy was the mom and gramma that anyone would be lucky to have. And as most mothers do, often put others before herself.Nancy deeply loved Jesus and was grateful for His grace. Her days were not without her share of pain, mistakes, struggles or loss,. She found encouragement and strength in prayer.She was not afraid.A very, very special thank you to Nancy's longest, closest friend, Viola Remple for being with Nancy in her last moments. Also, to her good friend Irma, for her quick thinking and heroic efforts; to Rose and Lina, Robin, Nolan Hanson and Peter Crolow; to Christie at PG Funeral Service for her incredible kindness & professionalism; and to Constable Choy and the paramedics (you know who you are) for doing everything in their power to bring Nancy back to us.Thank you, Mom. We love you.We will miss you and think of you every single day, until we see you again.Nancy's Celebration of Life will be held in April 2020. Exact location, date and time to be announced. Pls refer to the following link for details https://www.pgfs.ca/ Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close