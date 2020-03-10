Nancy Hanson (Crolow)
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Hanson (Crolow) will be held on March 28th, 2020 at 1:00pm at Westwood Church (2658 Ospika Blvd, Prince George).
Please wear your favourite colour of clothing to Nancy's service. Her summer garden always looked cheerful and welcoming, even when the sun wasn't shining. If you like, please write down your favourite memories of Nancy on a card and bring it along. It will go into a special memory book to share with her family.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020