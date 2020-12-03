Nancy Angeline Rivard Jul 16, 1935 - Nov 22, 2020 Nancy Angeline Rivard was born July 16, 1935 in Prosperity Alberta and went on to raise a family in Prince George with her husband. Nancy passed away on November 22nd, 2020, surrounded by family. Nancy was pre-deceased by her husband George and survived by her sister, Rose, her brother, Nick and her sons Mark and Troy as well as her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 the service will be private, immediate family only, held at St. Mary's Parish.







