Nancy "Carole" Stooksberry March 20, 1939 May 13, 2019 Our sorrow runs deep as we announce the passing of Carole, at the age of 80 years. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and, until just a few months ago, a wife to her beloved "Rusty" of 54 years. If you were one of her friends, she was your staunchest supporter. Carole was a fiercely independent soul by nature. She relished a good suspense novel, complex crossword puzzles, art, gardening, "Jeopardy", and was obsessed with watching the sport of curling (no interruptions tolerated!). Carole had a flair for decor, and could create the most amazing displays, from wreaths to extraordinary Christmas trees; and her gardens were a paradise. Her censure was swift and direct; her support was absolute. Walk peacefully, sweetheart, among your prized marigolds and stargazer lilies, knowing you were so very cherished. ~Your loving family~ Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 16 to May 17, 2019