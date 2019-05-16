Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Stooksberry. View Sign Obituary

Nancy "Carole" Stooksberry March 20, 1939 May 13, 2019 Our sorrow runs deep as we announce the passing of Carole, at the age of 80 years. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and, until just a few months ago, a wife to her beloved "Rusty" of 54 years. If you were one of her friends, she was your staunchest supporter. Carole was a fiercely independent soul by nature. She relished a good suspense novel, complex crossword puzzles, art, gardening, "Jeopardy", and was obsessed with watching the sport of curling (no interruptions tolerated!). Carole had a flair for decor, and could create the most amazing displays, from wreaths to extraordinary Christmas trees; and her gardens were a paradise. Her censure was swift and direct; her support was absolute. Walk peacefully, sweetheart, among your prized marigolds and stargazer lilies, knowing you were so very cherished. ~Your loving family~ Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.





March 20, 1939 May 13, 2019 Our sorrow runs deep as we announce the passing of Carole, at the age of 80 years. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and, until just a few months ago, a wife to her beloved "Rusty" of 54 years. If you were one of her friends, she was your staunchest supporter. Carole was a fiercely independent soul by nature. She relished a good suspense novel, complex crossword puzzles, art, gardening, "Jeopardy", and was obsessed with watching the sport of curling (no interruptions tolerated!). Carole had a flair for decor, and could create the most amazing displays, from wreaths to extraordinary Christmas trees; and her gardens were a paradise. Her censure was swift and direct; her support was absolute.Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 16 to May 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close