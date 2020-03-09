Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie Cameron. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory of



Natalie Rae Cameron



October 30, 1997 -

March 8, 2019



There is a special angel in Heaven

that is a part of us.

It is not where we wanted her to be

but where God wanted her to be.

Natalie was here but just a moment

like a night-time shooting star.

And though Natalie is in Heaven

She isn't very far.



Natalie touched the hearts of many

like only an angel can do.

We would've held her every minute,

If the end, we only knew.

So, we send this special message

to Heaven up above.

Please God, take care of our angel Nats

And send her all our love.



4ever Loved 4ever Shining 4ever 21



Nick & Molina, Kalen, Kinnon

Terry & Connie

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020

