In Loving Memory of
Natalie Rae Cameron
October 30, 1997 -
March 8, 2019
There is a special angel in Heaven
that is a part of us.
It is not where we wanted her to be
but where God wanted her to be.
Natalie was here but just a moment
like a night-time shooting star.
And though Natalie is in Heaven
She isn't very far.
Natalie touched the hearts of many
like only an angel can do.
We would've held her every minute,
If the end, we only knew.
So, we send this special message
to Heaven up above.
Please God, take care of our angel Nats
And send her all our love.
4ever Loved 4ever Shining 4ever 21
Nick & Molina, Kalen, Kinnon
Terry & Connie
Zoey & JD…numerous family and friends
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020