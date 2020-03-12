In Loving Memory of Natalie Rae Cameron October 30, 1997 - March 8, 2019 There is a special angel in Heaven that is a part of us. It is not where we wanted her to be but where God wanted her to be. Natalie was here but just a moment like a night-time shooting star. And though Natalie is in Heaven She isn't very far. Natalie touched the hearts of many like only an angel can do. We would've held her every minute, If the end, we only knew. So, we send this special message to Heaven up above. Please God, take care of our angel Nats And send her all our love. 4ever Loved 4ever Shining 4ever 21 Nick & Molina, Kalen, Kinnon Terry & Connie Zoey & JD…numerous family and friends
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020