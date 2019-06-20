In Loving Memory of Neil Quiring Jan 18, 1941 - Jun 12, 2019 Neil Quiring of Kamloops, British Columbia passed away after a lengthy illness on June 12, 2019, at the age of 78. He was born in Orley, Saskatchewan on January 18, 1941. Neil is survived by his loving wife Lorrie, daughter Sonya (Norm), daughter in law Hattie, sisters Mary and Helena (Arnold). He will be missed by grandchildren Emily, Tomas, Parker, Jack, Hunter. Neil was predeceased by his son Brian, brothers Pete, Johnny, Abe, Julius, Bill, George and sister Ann. In his career Neil was a heavy - duty mechanic. He was a member of Summit Drive Baptist Church. He was an amazing grandpa, loving husband and father.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 20 to June 21, 2019