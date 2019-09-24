Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas E. Kohler. View Sign Obituary

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Nick Kohler. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sarah (Kyle); son, Jaymie (Alex); grandchildren, Malcolm, Marcus, Chloe, and Josh; and his brother, Fred (Beryl); as well as extended family and many cherished friends. Nick was predeceased by his wife, Jean; parents, Johannes and Geertruida Kohler; and sister, Johanna Sholes.



Nick enjoyed helping others with any of their mechanical needs and could always be found helping friends with their vehicles. Since moving to Prince George in the '80s, Nick spent most of his career working for the Prince George Fire Department as their mechanic. He enjoyed working with all the guys and always had stories to tell from his working days there.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 29, from 12-3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prince George Hospice House.

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Nick Kohler. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sarah (Kyle); son, Jaymie (Alex); grandchildren, Malcolm, Marcus, Chloe, and Josh; and his brother, Fred (Beryl); as well as extended family and many cherished friends. Nick was predeceased by his wife, Jean; parents, Johannes and Geertruida Kohler; and sister, Johanna Sholes.Nick enjoyed helping others with any of their mechanical needs and could always be found helping friends with their vehicles. Since moving to Prince George in the '80s, Nick spent most of his career working for the Prince George Fire Department as their mechanic. He enjoyed working with all the guys and always had stories to tell from his working days there.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 29, from 12-3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prince George Hospice House. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close