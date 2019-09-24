It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Nick Kohler. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sarah (Kyle); son, Jaymie (Alex); grandchildren, Malcolm, Marcus, Chloe, and Josh; and his brother, Fred (Beryl); as well as extended family and many cherished friends. Nick was predeceased by his wife, Jean; parents, Johannes and Geertruida Kohler; and sister, Johanna Sholes. Nick enjoyed helping others with any of their mechanical needs and could always be found helping friends with their vehicles. Since moving to Prince George in the '80s, Nick spent most of his career working for the Prince George Fire Department as their mechanic. He enjoyed working with all the guys and always had stories to tell from his working days there. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 29, from 12-3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prince George Hospice House.