NICK KACHUKMay 25, 1927 - February 1, 2020Nick Kachuk passed away peacefully in the early hours of February lst, 2020 at Rotary Hospice House after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his children; Len (Maru), Dale, and Charlene (Tim) Zaharichuk, grandchildren; John (Alyshia), Sam (Kelsey), Stefanie Scott, Connor & Katrina Zaharichuk and great grandchildren; Kaleb & Finn Scott, Abigail & Juliet Kachuk as well many brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Nick was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Katie and sons Brian & Richard. Nick was a long time resident of Prince George working in the lumber industry. He was a big supporter of local sports, especially the Cougars.A celebration of Nicks' life will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 at 11:00am at Assman's Funeral Chapel. IN lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prince George Rotary Hospice House.May his memory be Eternal