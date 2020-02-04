NICK KACHUK
May 25, 1927 - February 1, 2020
Nick Kachuk passed away peacefully in the early hours of February lst, 2020 at Rotary Hospice House after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his children; Len (Maru), Dale, and Charlene (Tim) Zaharichuk, grandchildren; John (Alyshia), Sam (Kelsey), Stefanie Scott, Connor & Katrina Zaharichuk and great grandchildren; Kaleb & Finn Scott, Abigail & Juliet Kachuk as well many brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Nick was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Katie and sons Brian & Richard. Nick was a long time resident of Prince George working in the lumber industry. He was a big supporter of local sports, especially the Cougars.
A celebration of Nicks' life will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 at 11:00am at Assman's Funeral Chapel. IN lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prince George Rotary Hospice House.
May his memory be Eternal
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020