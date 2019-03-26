Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick Vitaliano. View Sign

NICK VITALIANO November 22, 1955- March 16, 2019 With heavy hearts, the family of Nick Vitaliano announce his passing on March 16, 2019 in Williams Lake. Nick is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tamara and his children Amber (Rory), Leah (Todd) and Tyler (Chris). Also left to mourn his passing are his favorite and only granddaughter Jenna, his sister Marie, and his brother Peter (Winnie). He is predeceased by his mother, Assunta, father Emilio and his sister Lena. Nick was the youngest of the family and was born in Prince George, where he lived until 1984 before moving to Williams Lake. Spending his career in the lumber industry with Tolko, he was passionate about his work and advocated for his colleagues. Until his decline in health, Nick was an avid fisherman who loved his many fishing trips with his friends and his children. At heart, he was a family man. His wife, children and granddaughter were his highest priorities and he was incredibly proud of them all. He was loved by many in the community and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. Nick was a strong and determined man which showed until his final days. His family would like to thank the many friends who came and visited with him before his passing. Nick's family would also like to thank Doctor Werner Engelbrecht, the staff of the Deni House, and the paramedics of the BC Ambulance Service for their help in caring for him. We are forever grateful. ~You will always be in our hearts a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather~ Please join us on March 30th, 2019 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm, where a Celebration of Life will be held for Nick at the Elks Hall in Williams Lake. A graveside service in Prince George will also be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust in his name.





