Noel Willier (12/21/1934 - 08/12/2019)
Obituary

NOEL WILLIER Dec 21, 1934 - Aug 12, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, Noel. He passed away at UHNBC with his family by his side. Noel will be greatly missed by his loving wife Edna of 64 years, and all of his family and friends. A viewing will be held at Assman's Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm. Funeral service to start at 2pm. Following the service, everyone is welcome to join the family at the Native Friendship Centre for a POTLUCK at 4:00pm.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
