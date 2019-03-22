Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Harminder. View Sign

Nora Marie Harmider Sept. 6, 1925 - March 15, 2019 Nora passed away peacefully in her home in Langley B.C. on March 15 with family by her side. Nora was a long term resident of Prince George. She was instrumental in starting the Phoenix Transition House, which she managed from 1974 until retirement in 1989. She travelled the world and experienced life to its fullest. Nora was always there for those who needed her and ready to help in any way she could. The door was always open and the coffee pot was always on. Predeceased by Husband: Bernie Harmider 1969 and Son: Bob Snodgrass 2006. Leaves behind Son: Lon (Candauce) Harmider, Daughters: Noreen (John) Shomody, Janet (Ken) Corrigan, Cheryle (Michael) Watson , Waneta Averill and Daughter-in law Karen Snodgrass. 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. The Celebration of Life to held at Evergreen Timbers Hall, 5464 203st. Langley B. C. March 29th 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Charity of your choice. Released With Love





