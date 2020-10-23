1/1
Nora Joanne (Richlack) Kirkland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nora Joanne Kirkland (aka Richlack)

Jul 25, 1949 -
Sep 30, 2020

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Joanne Kirkland age 71 who passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. She was born July 25, 1949 in New Westminster, BC the youngest of seven.
She is predeceased by her parents Les and Phyllis Epton, sisters and brothers: Doreen Epton, Bob Epton, Leslie Epton, Barbara Gobbi, nieces and nephews. Gord Epton unkown.
She is survived by her loving common law husband Andy Hagberg, son Kevin (Jacquie), granddaughter Lindsay, step-grandson Jonathan Heath, sister Rosalie (Ron) Zirk, many nieces and nephews.
She will be lovingly remembered for her affection and kindhearted spirit and being there to help including your horse problems. She was always there to help the Hixon Community Association, whenever she could.
A special thank you to the Quesnel Hospital Nurses, for the special care that was given to mom, as she fought a very hard and long battle with cancer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved