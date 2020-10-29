Nora Joanne Kirkland (aka Richlack) Jul 25, 1949 - Sep 30, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Joanne Kirkland age 71 who passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. She was born July 25, 1949 in New Westminster, BC the youngest of seven. She is predeceased by her parents Les and Phyllis Epton, sisters and brothers: Doreen Epton, Bob Epton, Leslie Epton, Barbara Gobbi, nieces and nephews. Gord Epton unkown. She is survived by her loving common law husband Andy Hagberg, son Kevin (Jacquie), granddaughter Lindsay, step-grandson Jonathan Heath, sister Rosalie (Ron) Zirk, many nieces and nephews. She will be lovingly remembered for her affection and kindhearted spirit and being there to help including your horse problems. She was always there to help the Hixon Community Association, whenever she could. A special thank you to the Quesnel Hospital Nurses, for the special care that was given to mom, as she fought a very hard and long battle with cancer.







