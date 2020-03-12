Guest Book View Sign Obituary

A gracious, gentle, and beautiful lady has passed. Stoic until the end, Noreen Love died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Clinic on January 20, 2020. Noreen attended school in Prince George and graduated from Luther College Regina in 1967. Following college, she began a banking career that spanned more than thirty years with the Toronto Dominion and HSBC banks in Prince George and Abbotsford.



Noreen loved a good book, fine food, the company of family and friends, and trips to Europe to see her grandsons. Paris was her favourite city. Her 'Thelma and Louise' excursions with her sister Lynda and best friend Diane were memorable.



During the past three years, we have witnessed an unparalleled fight for 'more time'. Supported and cared for by her loving husband Colin, she leaves daughters, Kimberly at Vancouver, Courtney (Toby) at England with grandsons, Tristan and Bailey; and sister, Lynda Bradley at Salmon Arm, BC.



She is predeceased by her parents Jack and Dell Watts.



Noreen requested there be no service.

