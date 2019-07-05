Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma SPIERS. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that we announce the passing of Norma Spiers on June 24, 2019, at the age of 87. Norma was predeceased by her husband, Ken, in 2016, and is survived by her children, Greg (Anne) and Debbie (Cam); and her grandchildren, Jillian, Chris, and Matt; as well as friends and family in England and Canada.



Norma nee (Palframan) was born in Rotherham, England, on November 13, 1931. As a child, Norma lived through WWII and was evacuated with her siblings to Wentworth in the Yorkshire countryside. At the age of 10, she met the love of her life, Ken Spiers, and they began dating several years later. They were married on March 22, 1952, and were together for 64 years.



Norma and Ken emigrated to Toronto, Canada, in 1953, and enjoyed living there for five years. They returned to England to have children and then returned to Canada in 1966 to live in Kitimat, BC. In 1968, they relocated to Prince George, where Norma worked for many years as an OR Instrument Aide at the PGRH hospital. Upon retirement in 1993, Norma and Ken moved to Kamloops, BC.



Norma was a feisty English girl with a heart of gold who enjoyed her tea and cookies! Over the years, Norma and Ken enjoyed numerous trips to England for their vacations. Norma also enjoyed gardening, reading, and dancing with her special fellow.



Many thanks to Dr. Wynne and the caring staff at Berwick on the Park for their wonderful care of Norma. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and will remain in our hearts forever.

It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that we announce the passing of Norma Spiers on June 24, 2019, at the age of 87. Norma was predeceased by her husband, Ken, in 2016, and is survived by her children, Greg (Anne) and Debbie (Cam); and her grandchildren, Jillian, Chris, and Matt; as well as friends and family in England and Canada.Norma nee (Palframan) was born in Rotherham, England, on November 13, 1931. As a child, Norma lived through WWII and was evacuated with her siblings to Wentworth in the Yorkshire countryside. At the age of 10, she met the love of her life, Ken Spiers, and they began dating several years later. They were married on March 22, 1952, and were together for 64 years.Norma and Ken emigrated to Toronto, Canada, in 1953, and enjoyed living there for five years. They returned to England to have children and then returned to Canada in 1966 to live in Kitimat, BC. In 1968, they relocated to Prince George, where Norma worked for many years as an OR Instrument Aide at the PGRH hospital. Upon retirement in 1993, Norma and Ken moved to Kamloops, BC.Norma was a feisty English girl with a heart of gold who enjoyed her tea and cookies! Over the years, Norma and Ken enjoyed numerous trips to England for their vacations. Norma also enjoyed gardening, reading, and dancing with her special fellow.Many thanks to Dr. Wynne and the caring staff at Berwick on the Park for their wonderful care of Norma. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and will remain in our hearts forever. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close