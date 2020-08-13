Norman Gaboury 1952 - 2020
Norm passed away peacefully after a 3-year battle with brain cancer. He was born on June 7, 1952, in Spirit River, Alberta. Predeceased by his parents Emmanuel and Yvette Gaboury, his grandson Diego (2004), and his in laws, Pierre and Therese Perrera. He is survived by the love of his life wife Pamela, his 3 girls, Jesse (Roberto), Tina, Tammy (Dan), his grand kids, Robbie, Isaiah, Gracie, Adelle, Cohen, Leandro, and also his 7 siblings, Paul, Jackie, Dan, Lorraine, Francis, Phil and Bernie, as well as his sisters in law, Madeline, Marjorie (Andre), Tania (Keith) and so many more nieces and nephews. Norm and Pam were married on September 10, 1971. His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his wife and his family. Norm had a full life; he loved his family more than anything! He had so much more to live for and so much more he wanted to do. Our dad was at peace with what was to come for him. He had a strong faith in God and knew that where he was going to was a place of healing, joy and peace. He taught us so much that he will forever be in our hearts and in the hearts of his grand kids! Anyone that met our dad or came across him in their life will never forget the impression he made with his kind, loving manner, his amazing sense of humor and his compassion for those around him. Norm was a friend of Bill W, whom he shared a friendship with for 33 years. During his time with Bill W, Norm impacted so many people's lives, with his kind and generous heart, he was always there when anyone needed him. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith- 2 Timothy 4:7" A very special thank you to all of the Nurses, Doctors and Home support workers for all your help and care of Norm. "We Love you forever, you will be in our hearts forever!"
There is no service, but we will be having a celebration of life, more details to come. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com