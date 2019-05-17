Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Goetken. View Sign Obituary

Norman Clemens Goetken Dec 12, 1940 to Apr 1, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Norman Clemens Goetken"Papa".Norman is survived by his sons Norman (Corina) & Dave, Art (Donna) & Brian along with his cherished grandchildren: Megan, Brooklyn, Amy & Radek, Crystal, Brandon & Lucas. We always knew we shared our dad with his many close and special friends. dad's friends were so important to him and we appreciate them and all the help they provided us during our father's health crisis. Norman was born in Unity, Saskatchewan, grew up in Vancouver, eventually settling in Prince George. Please note: we will have a Celebration of Life on June 29, 2019 from 1-4pm at the Elders Citizens Recreation Association located at 1692 10th Avenue, Prince George, BC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honour with the Canadian Cancer Society.





Dec 12, 1940 to Apr 1, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Norman Clemens Goetken"Papa".Norman is survived by his sons Norman (Corina) & Dave, Art (Donna) & Brian along with his cherished grandchildren: Megan, Brooklyn, Amy & Radek, Crystal, Brandon & Lucas. We always knew we shared our dad with his many close and special friends. dad's friends were so important to him and we appreciate them and all the help they provided us during our father's health crisis. Norman was born in Unity, Saskatchewan, grew up in Vancouver, eventually settling in Prince George.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honour with the Canadian Cancer Society. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 17 to May 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close