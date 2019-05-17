Norman Clemens Goetken Dec 12, 1940 to Apr 1, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Norman Clemens Goetken"Papa".Norman is survived by his sons Norman (Corina) & Dave, Art (Donna) & Brian along with his cherished grandchildren: Megan, Brooklyn, Amy & Radek, Crystal, Brandon & Lucas. We always knew we shared our dad with his many close and special friends. dad's friends were so important to him and we appreciate them and all the help they provided us during our father's health crisis. Norman was born in Unity, Saskatchewan, grew up in Vancouver, eventually settling in Prince George. Please note: we will have a Celebration of Life on June 29, 2019 from 1-4pm at the Elders Citizens Recreation Association located at 1692 10th Avenue, Prince George, BC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honour with the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 17 to May 18, 2019