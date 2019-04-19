It is with broken hearts the family of Norman Everett Howe announce his passing on April 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 43 years, Anne, his children, Lorie, Glenn and Cristel, his brothers Steve, Gary, Ron, Doug, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. No service at his request, but a gathering at the farm is planned for the summer. Donations are welcome at the Prince George Hospice House.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019