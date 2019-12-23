Norm Sawyer
Norm passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife Diane, son Tony (Ann) Kelley Sawyer, Tony (Joanne), Sean Bachus, Natashia (Truman) Spring, grandkids Jade, Alexina, Konner & Alexander, sisters Muriel Yorke & Evelyn Weir, nieces and nephews.
We are grateful for the years we were blessed to have you in our lives. You will forever be in our hearts. Norm was an accountant and retired from Netherlands in 1998. He spent many happy days at his cabin on Fraser Lake.
A celebration of life will be held on the May long weekend, 2020, at his cabin at Fraser Lake when we will spread his ashes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the PG Hospice Society.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 2, 2020