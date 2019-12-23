Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Sawyer. View Sign Obituary

Norm Sawyer



Norm passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife Diane, son Tony (Ann) Kelley Sawyer, Tony (Joanne), Sean Bachus, Natashia (Truman) Spring, grandkids Jade, Alexina, Konner & Alexander, sisters Muriel Yorke & Evelyn Weir, nieces and nephews.

We are grateful for the years we were blessed to have you in our lives. You will forever be in our hearts. Norm was an accountant and retired from Netherlands in 1998. He spent many happy days at his cabin on Fraser Lake.

A celebration of life will be held on the May long weekend, 2020, at his cabin at Fraser Lake when we will spread his ashes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the PG Hospice Society. Norm SawyerNorm passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife Diane, son Tony (Ann) Kelley Sawyer, Tony (Joanne), Sean Bachus, Natashia (Truman) Spring, grandkids Jade, Alexina, Konner & Alexander, sisters Muriel Yorke & Evelyn Weir, nieces and nephews.We are grateful for the years we were blessed to have you in our lives. You will forever be in our hearts. Norm was an accountant and retired from Netherlands in 1998. He spent many happy days at his cabin on Fraser Lake.A celebration of life will be held on the May long weekend, 2020, at his cabin at Fraser Lake when we will spread his ashes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the PG Hospice Society. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close