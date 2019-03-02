NORMAN LAWRENCE WRIGHT June 30, 1956- February 23, 2019 It is with great sadness the family of Norm Wright announces his passing on February 23, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Corrine, his daughter Michelle and his sons Adrian & Brandon. Norm's greatest joy was spending time with his family. The long walks and debates on every topic.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019