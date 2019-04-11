Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LAMOTHE Normand Michel With great sorrow, the Lamothe family announces the sudden and tragic passing of Norm on April 6, 2019 at the age of 42 years. Norm was born April 21, 1976 in Mackenzie, BC to Norm Sr. and Jutta Lamothe. Raised in Edmonton, AB, Norm spent many happy summers at the family cabin on Lake Bednesti, outside Prince George. From a young age, Norm embraced life outdoors, swimming and boating in the summers and skiing and skating in the winters. Norm and his brother, Chris, spent many hours playing lacrosse and hockey. As a young man, Norm moved to Jasper, AB, working in the ski shop at Marmot Basin. He later worked for Parks Canada in Jasper and spent time in the backcountry building and repairing trails. Norm enjoyed long road trips on his motorcycle in the company of good friends. In Jasper, Norm found a community of like-minded adventurers with whom he formed deep, lasting friendships, none more so than the love he found with Melissa Warren. Melissa and Norm enjoyed many wonderful travels together; a notable trip involved camping and surfing down the Oregon and California coast. They married in Prince George on June 29, 2013. In 2013, Norm received his arborist certification and established Bednesti Tree Services in Prince George. In a few short years, he and his company developed a reputation for outstanding workmanship and service to the community. Norm's gregarious nature, kind heart, warm voice, and friendly smile endeared him to all who knew him. He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend. As successful as he was in his work, Norm found no greater joy than his role as a husband to Melissa and a father to Olivia and Christopher. He thrilled at sharing his passion for the outdoors with his children, teaching them to ski and taking them skating during the winter. Norm also enjoyed time with his family in Mexico, where he would take Olivia and Chris snorkeling and play with them on the beach; every trip to Mexico, Norm would shave his beard so he could do one of his favorite water activities: scuba diving with sharks. He was immensely proud of the family he and Melissa created; he loved sharing laughter and hugs with all of them. Left behind with many wonderful memories are his wife, Melissa; his children, Olivia and Christopher; his mother, Jutta; and many, many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Chris, and father, Norm Sr. A memorial service will be held at the Prince George Civic Centre on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3:00pm, 808 Canada Games Way. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the memorial established by the family.





With great sorrow, the Lamothe family announces the sudden and tragic passing of Norm on April 6, 2019 at the age of 42 years. Norm was born April 21, 1976 in Mackenzie, BC to Norm Sr. and Jutta Lamothe. Raised in Edmonton, AB, Norm spent many happy summers at the family cabin on Lake Bednesti, outside Prince George. From a young age, Norm embraced life outdoors, swimming and boating in the summers and skiing and skating in the winters. Norm and his brother, Chris, spent many hours playing lacrosse and hockey. As a young man, Norm moved to Jasper, AB, working in the ski shop at Marmot Basin. He later worked for Parks Canada in Jasper and spent time in the backcountry building and repairing trails. Norm enjoyed long road trips on his motorcycle in the company of good friends. In Jasper, Norm found a community of like-minded adventurers with whom he formed deep, lasting friendships, none more so than the love he found with Melissa Warren. Melissa and Norm enjoyed many wonderful travels together; a notable trip involved camping and surfing down the Oregon and California coast. They married in Prince George on June 29, 2013. In 2013, Norm received his arborist certification and established Bednesti Tree Services in Prince George. In a few short years, he and his company developed a reputation for outstanding workmanship and service to the community. Norm's gregarious nature, kind heart, warm voice, and friendly smile endeared him to all who knew him. He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend. As successful as he was in his work, Norm found no greater joy than his role as a husband to Melissa and a father to Olivia and Christopher. He thrilled at sharing his passion for the outdoors with his children, teaching them to ski and taking them skating during the winter. Norm also enjoyed time with his family in Mexico, where he would take Olivia and Chris snorkeling and play with them on the beach; every trip to Mexico, Norm would shave his beard so he could do one of his favorite water activities: scuba diving with sharks. He was immensely proud of the family he and Melissa created; he loved sharing laughter and hugs with all of them. Left behind with many wonderful memories are his wife, Melissa; his children, Olivia and Christopher; his mother, Jutta; and many, many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Chris, and father, Norm Sr. A memorial service will be held at the Prince George Civic Centre on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3:00pm, 808 Canada Games Way. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the memorial established by the family. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close