KALYN, O. Ernie February 20, 1942 (Hafford, SK) November 6, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Ernie was an avid outdoorsman - no trip was complete without a wildlife count, a skilled woodworker who made many beautiful works of art, and a construction consultant to friends and family everywhere. He withstood years of ill health with grace and good humour and few of his many friends ever heard him complain. He is survived by his wife, Virlee, his daughters Karin and Deb (Chuck), one sister, Sylvia Kalika (Orest) and numerous family and friends.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019