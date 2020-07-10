1/1
Olive Goyer
1930 - 2020
Olive Delimas Marie Goyer

March 19, 1930 -
July 5, 2020

With heavy hearts we mourn the passing of Olive Delimas Marie Goyer.

Olive is survived by husband: Rosaire, sons: Albert Raby (Teresa deceased), Roger Raby (Jacqueline), Gerry Raby (JoAnne), Clement Goyer (Deanna), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren,one great great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.

Service will be held July 24th at 2 pm at the Immaculate Church and due to Covid 19, services are restricted to immediate family.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jul. 10, 2020.
