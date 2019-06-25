Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orville McLean. View Sign Obituary

Orville Andrew McLean January 19 1943-June 5 2019 We regret to announce the passing of our father and Grandpa Orville A. McLean on June 5th 2019 at 76 years. Orville was born Jan 19th 1943 on the family farm in Saskatchewan. His family moved to Matsqui BC when he was 4 years old. Orville was a hard worker and started out working at the family farm, then a paper route then bell hop, ranch hand, laboring where ever work could be found and when the WAC Bennett dam project started, he went to Hudson Hope and worked as a underground miner, many civil and road construction jobs over the years. For the majority of his career he was an avid truck driver/owner operator pioneering many of the rugged northern roads and he also highway hauled from Alaska to Mexico, his journeys had many stories. Orville was especially proud of his 1965 Kenworth (Old Blue). Orville loved hunting and fishing with his sons and friends, taking the family on summer vacation to his sisters in Vernon, trucking, his weekly 649 and puttering in his shop. He was a loyal husband of 55 years and was very proud of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Orville will be missed by all especially his dog Chase. A celebration of life will be will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday at the 29th of June, 2019 in the banquet room at the Bon Voyage Inn, 4222 Hwy 16 West, Prince George, B.C. A lunch reception will follow. In lieu of flowers a donation basket will be available.





January 19 1943-June 5 2019 We regret to announce the passing of our father and Grandpa Orville A. McLean on June 5th 2019 at 76 years. Orville was born Jan 19th 1943 on the family farm in Saskatchewan. His family moved to Matsqui BC when he was 4 years old. Orville was a hard worker and started out working at the family farm, then a paper route then bell hop, ranch hand, laboring where ever work could be found and when the WAC Bennett dam project started, he went to Hudson Hope and worked as a underground miner, many civil and road construction jobs over the years. For the majority of his career he was an avid truck driver/owner operator pioneering many of the rugged northern roads and he also highway hauled from Alaska to Mexico, his journeys had many stories. Orville was especially proud of his 1965 Kenworth (Old Blue). Orville loved hunting and fishing with his sons and friends, taking the family on summer vacation to his sisters in Vernon, trucking, his weekly 649 and puttering in his shop. He was a loyal husband of 55 years and was very proud of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Orville will be missed by all especially his dog Chase. A celebration of life will be will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday at the 29th of June, 2019 in the banquet room at the Bon Voyage Inn, 4222 Hwy 16 West, Prince George, B.C. A lunch reception will follow. In lieu of flowers a donation basket will be available. Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 25 to June 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close