Pamela Dressel

Pamela Susan Loring Dressel With profound sadness we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and friend, Pamela Susan Loring Dressel on June 5th, 2020. She left us peacefully at her place of residence in Simon Fraser Lodge in Prince George, British Columbia. She was in her 76th year. Born on Vancouver Island in British Columbia in 1943, and then moved to Vancouver as a child, she grew up in a happy and loving home. In 1968, she married the love of her life, Heinz and in 1974 followed him to Prince George where they have resided since. She was the beloved mother of Timothy (Simone) and Louise (Joe), and very proud grandmother of Jordan, Christine and Lorelei. Predeceased by her parents Tim and Kathleen Ely. Pam lived a full life as a wonderful mother, volunteer, and then manager in the retail store that she absolutely loved and she met many cherished friends while working. She loved to garden and had beautiful flowers every summer, kept an immaculate house, and had a love for travel which was passed on to her kids and grandkids. Pam loved to chat and could have conversations and make friends instantly with perfect strangers! Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. As per Pam's wishes, she would like to have her memorial and ashes in different locations across Germany. Donations in Pam's memory can be made to the Alzheimers Society of BC. The family would like to sincerely thank the Staff in the Elm wing at Simon Fraser Lodge for the amazing care shown to Pam while residing there, but especially in her final days of life.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store