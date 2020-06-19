Pamella Marie Doris Sims
1958 - 2020
Pamella Marie Doris Sims

April 25, 1958 -
May 27, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother, partner, & friend Pamella Marie Doris Sims ( Hurtubise ) on May 27, 2020. Pamella was pre-deceased by her mother & father, her mother & father in-laws, her sister Jeannine, her 2 brothers Victor and Paul, sister-in-law Patty and her brother in-law Marty. She is survived by her loving husband Will, of 44 years, daughter Janet, sons Jaime ( Rochelle ), Nick ( Jade ) and grand children Alyssa, Sammy, Noah, Shaylee, Alicja, Isaiah, & Malcolm. Pamella also leaves, too numerous to name, siblings, nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Pamella was a truly inspirational woman whose positive attitude during adverse times was a testimony to her Christian Faith. She loved her pastor and brothers & sisters in Christ at Prince George City Church. In leau of flowers please make donations to Prince George City Church. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a future date.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 19, 2020.
