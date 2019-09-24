Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Ross. View Sign Obituary

ROSS, Pat August 21, 1962- September 19, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Patricia (Pat) Eileen Ross. She passed peacefully with her family at her side after a very brief battle with cancer at the age of 57. She is survived by her two sons, Kyle and Thomas Ross, her 2 sisters Teri and Rose, as well as her 2 brothers Don and Arnie, and her nieces and nephews. Pat was born the youngest of her siblings on August 21, 1962 in Vancouver, BC to Olga and Carl Rutko. She worked in BC Children's Hospital for 16 years, after which she moved to Prince George, and opened her window covering business in 1994. Pat was a very gifted and creative woman that loved to quilt, sew and crochet. She loved to gift family members and friends with these beautiful creations, and even quilted for cancer patients in the Kordyban Lodge. She ended up making a big impact on each person that she met and will be forever remembered as a strong beautiful and loving mother. A funeral service will be held at the Ukrainian St. George's Catholic Church, 2414 Vanier Drive, Prince George on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Kordyban Lodge.





