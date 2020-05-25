Patricia Elaine Nelmes
(Patricia) Elaine Nelmes


Elaine passed away May 16 2020 at the age of 55 years after a long battle with cancer. She left behind a husband Hugh, their two daughters Julie and Andrea also her Parents Wayne and Sally Ansell, sister Barb and brother Geof and many other family members. Elaine was a Laboratory Technologist at the UNHBC hospital for many years and was always willing to help others. Many thanks to the doctors and staff at the BC cancer center for the north. Elaine volunteered at the Caledonia Nordic ski center was a skier, hiker, paddler and outdoor enthusiast. The Dragon boat team North Breast passage became a large part of her life with many fond memories. She also loved to play Crib and was always quick to lighten the mood with her laugh. A celebration of Her life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.

Gone, but not forgotten.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 25, 2020.
