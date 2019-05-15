Guest Book View Sign Obituary

Patricia (Patty) Irvine Apr 26, 1951 to May 9, 2019 We are sad to announce that, after a long struggle with MS and mental illness, Patty passed away peacefully in the Prince George hospital with family by her side. It is Patty's wish that her decision to end her struggle with her health issues will be understood and accepted by all of her family and friends. Patty was an avid horse lover and as a teenager competed in the local gymkhana events. Patty lived her life on her own terms, and her free spirit will be remembered fondly by everyone who knew her. There will be a memorial out at the river later this summer.





Apr 26, 1951 to May 9, 2019 We are sad to announce that, after a long struggle with MS and mental illness, Patty passed away peacefully in the Prince George hospital with family by her side. It is Patty's wish that her decision to end her struggle with her health issues will be understood and accepted by all of her family and friends. Patty was an avid horse lover and as a teenager competed in the local gymkhana events. Patty lived her life on her own terms, and her free spirit will be remembered fondly by everyone who knew her. There will be a memorial out at the river later this summer. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 15 to May 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close