Patricia (Patty) Irvine Apr 26, 1951 to May 9, 2019 We are sad to announce that, after a long struggle with MS and mental illness, Patty passed away peacefully in the Prince George hospital with family by her side. It is Patty's wish that her decision to end her struggle with her health issues will be understood and accepted by all of her family and friends. Patty was an avid horse lover and as a teenager competed in the local gymkhana events. Patty lived her life on her own terms, and her free spirit will be remembered fondly by everyone who knew her. There will be a memorial out at the river later this summer.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 15 to May 16, 2019