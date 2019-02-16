Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Sims. View Sign

Patricia Jean Sims ( nee Minty ) Sept 21, 1932 - Feb 10, 2019 On Sunday, February 10, Patricia Jean Sims passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones in the gentle care of Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice, in Kamloops, B.C. A celebration of life gathering will be held in the spring. Pat was born in Prince George in 1932, the oldest of five girls to Lorne and Lois Minty. She married Douglas Sims shortly after her 18th birthday, a union of sixty years at the time of his passing in 2010. She missed him every day they have been apart. Mother to five children, Tom (Glenna), Mickey (Heather), Ed (Judy), Brian (Janet) and Sandra. Grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 19, family was the center of her life. She leaves sisters Jackie and Judy, an expansive, extended family, each one cherished deeply. She was a working mom in a variety of office and administrative positions, a shop owner and real estate agent. Predeceased by her parents, husband Doug, sisters Joan and Iris, and grandson Scott. Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home Condolences may be sent to the family from





Sept 21, 1932 - Feb 10, 2019 On Sunday, February 10, Patricia Jean Sims passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones in the gentle care of Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice, in Kamloops, B.C. A celebration of life gathering will be held in the spring. Pat was born in Prince George in 1932, the oldest of five girls to Lorne and Lois Minty. She married Douglas Sims shortly after her 18th birthday, a union of sixty years at the time of his passing in 2010. She missed him every day they have been apart. Mother to five children, Tom (Glenna), Mickey (Heather), Ed (Judy), Brian (Janet) and Sandra. Grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 19, family was the center of her life. She leaves sisters Jackie and Judy, an expansive, extended family, each one cherished deeply. She was a working mom in a variety of office and administrative positions, a shop owner and real estate agent. Predeceased by her parents, husband Doug, sisters Joan and Iris, and grandson Scott. Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close