It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Patrick Lynn Dial. We lost Pat suddenly on September 24, 2019. Pat was born to Richard and Audrey Dial on March 1, 1952, in Innisfail, Alberta. He married Valerie Dial (nee Wick) on October 31, 1975. They had two children, Melissa and Mark (Emily). He also had two grandchildren, Parker and Ryah, who he adored and tormented with his humour. He was the eldest of three siblings and is survived by two sisters, Laurie Beaton and Karen (Lorne) Benson. He also enjoyed his nieces and nephews, Chris Beaton, Evy (Ryan) McKay, Richard (Jennie) Beaton, Janet Benson, and Michelle Benson. He also leaves behind his co-workers/friends at Canuck Mechanical. Pat will always be remembered as a fun-loving guy, who loved a good joke. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 4, 2019, at the Prince George Golf and Curling Club between the hours of 3 pm - 6 pm. Bring your laughter, leave your tears at home.

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Patrick Lynn Dial. We lost Pat suddenly on September 24, 2019. Pat was born to Richard and Audrey Dial on March 1, 1952, in Innisfail, Alberta. He married Valerie Dial (nee Wick) on October 31, 1975. They had two children, Melissa and Mark (Emily). He also had two grandchildren, Parker and Ryah, who he adored and tormented with his humour. He was the eldest of three siblings and is survived by two sisters, Laurie Beaton and Karen (Lorne) Benson. He also enjoyed his nieces and nephews, Chris Beaton, Evy (Ryan) McKay, Richard (Jennie) Beaton, Janet Benson, and Michelle Benson. He also leaves behind his co-workers/friends at Canuck Mechanical. Pat will always be remembered as a fun-loving guy, who loved a good joke. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 4, 2019, at the Prince George Golf and Curling Club between the hours of 3 pm - 6 pm. Bring your laughter, leave your tears at home.

